TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, May 19, 2022, the Walnut Bayou Water System issued a partial water boil advisory.
The following areas are affected:
- Mound Road.
- T.J. Lott Road.
- Highway 80 East.
- Thomastown Road.
- Sparta Drive.
- Carpenter Drive.
- Byson Road.
- Kennedy Drive.
- Neuman Drive.
- Highway 602.
- Watts Drive.
- H. Busby Road.
- Fountain Road.
- Busby Road.
- Louise Drive.
- Sean Drive.
- Jackson-Yerger Road.
- Arender Road.
- White Road.
- Hodge Road.
- Harvey Drive.
- Gaberial Road.
- Levee Road.
- Montrose Road.
- Erwin Lusby Road.
- Jimmy Lane.
- Duckport Road.
- Airport Road.
- Hunter Drive.
- Edna Drive.
- Hawthorne Drive.
- Highway 193.
- Hannah Plantation Road.
- Cantrell Road.
- Rheghan Drive.
- Kendall Drive.
- Copes Road.
- Sam Vilardo Road.
- Barnes Road.
- Williamson Drive.
- Barnes Crossing Road.
- Lillian Lee Drive.
- Renfrow Green Road.
- Eaker Road.
- Merle Gustafson Road.
- Sammie Lane.
- Scott Airport Road.
- Stockman Crossing Road.
- Lancaster Drive.
- Hopkins Road.
- Ashley Drive.