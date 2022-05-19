TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, May 19, 2022, the Walnut Bayou Water System issued a partial water boil advisory.

The following areas are affected:

  • Mound Road.
  • T.J. Lott Road.
  • Highway 80 East.
  • Thomastown Road.
  • Sparta Drive.
  • Carpenter Drive.
  • Byson Road.
  • Kennedy Drive.
  • Neuman Drive.
  • Highway 602.
  • Watts Drive.
  • H. Busby Road.
  • Fountain Road.
  • Busby Road.
  • Louise Drive.
  • Sean Drive.
  • Jackson-Yerger Road.
  • Arender Road.
  • White Road.
  • Hodge Road.
  • Harvey Drive.
  • Gaberial Road.
  • Levee Road.
  • Montrose Road.
  • Erwin Lusby Road.
  • Jimmy Lane.
  • Duckport Road.
  • Airport Road.
  • Hunter Drive.
  • Edna Drive.
  • Hawthorne Drive.
  • Highway 193.
  • Hannah Plantation Road.
  • Cantrell Road.
  • Rheghan Drive.
  • Kendall Drive.
  • Copes Road.
  • Sam Vilardo Road.
  • Barnes Road.
  • Williamson Drive.
  • Barnes Crossing Road.
  • Lillian Lee Drive.
  • Renfrow Green Road.
  • Eaker Road.
  • Merle Gustafson Road.
  • Sammie Lane.
  • Scott Airport Road.
  • Stockman Crossing Road.
  • Lancaster Drive.
  • Hopkins Road.
  • Ashley Drive.