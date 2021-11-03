BOIL ADVISORY: Walnut Bayou Water System issues two partial boil advisories

TALULLAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Walnut Bayou Water System has issued a partial boil advisory for some of their customers. According to the water system they will be repairing a portion of pipe on November 4th during a planned outage.

According to the water system, if you live in the areas listed below you will be asked to boil your water for one full minute before consuming it.

If you live in these areas, you will need to boil your water:

Midway Church Lane

McDarris Road

114 and 4277 Highway 17

Epps Lodge Road

3544 Highway 577 South

124, 135, 1576, 1596, 1650, 1721, and 1759 Highway 877

109 – 337 West Line Road

Walnut Bayou also issued a separate boil advisory for the following areas. These customers are also asked to boil their water for one full minute before consuming it.