BOIL ADVISORY: Walnut Bayou Water System issues partial boil advisory

MADISON PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Walnut Bayou Water System has issued a boil advisory for some of their customers. According to the water system their system is experiencing some problems. They say they are working to correct these issues.

In the mean time, the water system says customers who live in the following areas are urged to boil their water for at least one full minute before consuming it.

Areas affected:

155 – 522 Busby Road

115 and 119 Louise Drive

111, 117, and 118 Sean Drive

This boil advisory will remain in place until it is rescinded by the water system.