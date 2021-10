MADISON PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Walnut Bayou Water System has issued a boil advisory for some of their customers. If you live in the following areas, you are encouraged to boil your water for at least one full minute before consuming.

Areas affected:

3158 to 3815 Highway 603

112 and 235 Dunbar Road

According to the water system, this advisory will remain in place until rescinded.