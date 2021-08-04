BOIL ADVISORY: Walnut Bayou Water System issues partial boil advisory

TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Walnut Bayou Water System has issued a partial boil advisory.
The water system says if you live in the following areas you are asked to boil your water for one full minute before consuming it.
- 335 Gregory Road
- 126 Cox Road
- 228-299 Averett Road
- 317 Fred Morgan Road
- 123 Lance Morgan Road
- 432-2312 Quebec Road
- 149 Hilderbrand Road
- 141-202 Eldorado Plantation Road
- 526 Butts Drive
- 856-2260 Highway 80 West
This boil advisory will remain in place until it is rescinded.