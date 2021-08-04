BOIL ADVISORY: Walnut Bayou Water System issues partial boil advisory

TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Walnut Bayou Water System has issued a partial boil advisory.

The water system says if you live in the following areas you are asked to boil your water for one full minute before consuming it.

335 Gregory Road

126 Cox Road

228-299 Averett Road

317 Fred Morgan Road

123 Lance Morgan Road

432-2312 Quebec Road

149 Hilderbrand Road

141-202 Eldorado Plantation Road

526 Butts Drive

856-2260 Highway 80 West

This boil advisory will remain in place until it is rescinded.