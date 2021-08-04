BOIL ADVISORY: Walnut Bayou Water System issues partial boil advisory

TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Walnut Bayou Water System has issued a partial boil advisory.

The water system says if you live in the following areas you are asked to boil your water for one full minute before consuming it.

  • 335 Gregory Road
  • 126 Cox Road
  • 228-299 Averett Road
  • 317 Fred Morgan Road
  • 123 Lance Morgan Road
  • 432-2312 Quebec Road
  • 149 Hilderbrand Road
  • 141-202 Eldorado Plantation Road
  • 526 Butts Drive
  • 856-2260 Highway 80 West

This boil advisory will remain in place until it is rescinded.

