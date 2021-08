TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Walnut Bayou Water System has issued a partial boil advisory.

The advisory only impacts the following areas:

109- 113 Senator Sevier Road

121- KC Ranch Road

110-191 Pemberton Road

108- Dahlia Road

112-235 Dunbar Road

1913-3815 Hwy 603

If you live in the areas affected, you are asked to boil your water for at least one full minute before consuming it.

The water system says this advisory is to remain in place until it is rescinded.