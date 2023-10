TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Walnut Bayou Water System has issued a partial boil advisory. The following areas will be affected by this boil advisory:

Midway Church Lane

McDaris Road

114 Highway 17

West Lane Road

Epps Lodge Road

3544 Highway 577 South

124-1759 Highway 877

We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience at this time. We will provide updates as they become available.