TALULLAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Walnut Bayou Water System has issued a partial boil advisory for some of their customers. The water system is urging those who are affected to boil their water for at least one full minute before consuming it.
The following areas are urged to boil their water:
- Hill Drive
- Highway 602
- Woodyear
- T.J. Lott
- Carpenter
- Kennedy
- 1956-2351 Highway 80 East
- Thomastown
- Sparta
- Dalkeith PLTN
- Ashley PLTN
- 458-718 Byson Road
- 102 and 105 Puckett Road
- 456 Jimmy Lane
- 2915-2965 Highway 602
- 226 Mounds Road
- Airport Road
- 175-209 VTR Airport Road
- 1956-2646 Highway 80 East
- 105 Etheridge
- Letourneau Road
- Killarney Road
- Farmers Grain Road
- 113-172 Hannah Plantation Road
- Highway 193
- Highway 218
- Willow Glenn Road
- 186 Dudley Pillows Road
- Village of Delta and LA DOTD on I-20 East
The water system says this advisory will remain in place until it is rescinded.