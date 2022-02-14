TALULLAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Walnut Bayou Water System has issued a partial boil advisory for some of their customers. The water system is urging those who are affected to boil their water for at least one full minute before consuming it.

The following areas are urged to boil their water:

Hill Drive

Highway 602

Woodyear

T.J. Lott

Carpenter

Kennedy

1956-2351 Highway 80 East

Thomastown

Sparta

Dalkeith PLTN

Ashley PLTN

458-718 Byson Road

102 and 105 Puckett Road

456 Jimmy Lane

2915-2965 Highway 602

226 Mounds Road

Airport Road

175-209 VTR Airport Road

1956-2646 Highway 80 East

105 Etheridge

Letourneau Road

Killarney Road

Farmers Grain Road

113-172 Hannah Plantation Road

Highway 193

Highway 218

Willow Glenn Road

186 Dudley Pillows Road

Village of Delta and LA DOTD on I-20 East

The water system says this advisory will remain in place until it is rescinded.