TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Walnut Bayou Water System has issued a partial boil advisory. According to the water system, if you live in the areas listed below you are being asked to boil your water for at least one full minute before you consume it.

Areas affected:

110 Baker Drive

709 – 1202 Highway 65

Port Road

Bunge Road

Complex Chemical Road

This boil advisory will remain in place until it is rescinded.