TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 31, 2022, the Walnut Bayou Water System issued a boil advisory for its customers in Tallulah, La. The advisory is for the following locations:

Midway Church Lane

McDaris Road

Highway 17

West Line Road

Epps Lodge Road

Highway 577

Highway 877

The advisory will take place until further notice.