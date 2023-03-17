TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On March 17, 2023, the Walnut Bayou water system announced a boil advisory for its customers in Tallulah, La. The advisory concentrates on the following locations:

Hill Drive

WoodYear

T.J. Lott

Carpenter

Kenndy Drive

Thomastown Road

Sparta

Dalkeith PLTN

Bryson Road

Ashley Plantation Road

Jimmy lane

Mound Road

Airport Road

East

Etheridge Road

Letourneau Road

Killarney Road

Farmers Grain Road

Hunter Drive

Edna Drive

Hawthorne Drive

Hannah Plantation Road

2915-2965 Highway 602

1542-2652 Highway 80

Highway 193, Highway 218

Willow Glenn Road

Dudley PIllow Road

LA DOTD on 1-20 EAst

DUckport Road

Sidney Williams Drive

The boil advisory is effective immediately and will continue until further notice.