TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On March 17, 2023, the Walnut Bayou water system announced a boil advisory for its customers in Tallulah, La. The advisory concentrates on the following locations:

  • Hill Drive
  • WoodYear
  • T.J. Lott
  • Carpenter
  • Kenndy Drive
  • Thomastown Road
  • Sparta
  • Dalkeith PLTN
  • Bryson Road
  • Ashley Plantation Road
  • Jimmy lane
  • Mound Road
  • Airport Road
  • East
  • Etheridge Road
  • Letourneau Road
  • Killarney Road
  • Farmers Grain Road
  • Hunter Drive
  • Edna Drive
  • Hawthorne Drive
  • Hannah Plantation Road
  • 2915-2965 Highway 602
  • 1542-2652 Highway 80
  • Highway 193, Highway 218
  • Willow Glenn Road
  • Dudley PIllow Road
  • LA DOTD on 1-20 EAst
  • DUckport Road
  • Sidney Williams Drive

The boil advisory is effective immediately and will continue until further notice.