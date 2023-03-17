TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On March 17, 2023, the Walnut Bayou water system announced a boil advisory for its customers in Tallulah, La. The advisory concentrates on the following locations:
- Hill Drive
- WoodYear
- T.J. Lott
- Carpenter
- Kenndy Drive
- Thomastown Road
- Sparta
- Dalkeith PLTN
- Bryson Road
- Ashley Plantation Road
- Jimmy lane
- Mound Road
- Airport Road
- East
- Etheridge Road
- Letourneau Road
- Killarney Road
- Farmers Grain Road
- Hunter Drive
- Edna Drive
- Hawthorne Drive
- Hannah Plantation Road
- 2915-2965 Highway 602
- 1542-2652 Highway 80
- Highway 193, Highway 218
- Willow Glenn Road
- Dudley PIllow Road
- LA DOTD on 1-20 EAst
- DUckport Road
- Sidney Williams Drive
The boil advisory is effective immediately and will continue until further notice.