TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On February 24, 2023, the Walnut Bayou Water System announced a boil advisory for its customers in Tallulah, La. The advisory concentrates on the following locations:

Willow Bayou Road

Blaine Davis Road

Parker Road

Gaumnitz Road

Purvis Road

The boil advisory is effective immediately and will continue until further notice.