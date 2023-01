TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, January 27, 2023, the Walnut Bayou Water System issued a boil advisory for its customers in Tallulah, La. The advisory is for the following locations:

Midway Chruch lane

Mcdaris Road

114 and 4227 Highway 17

West Line Road

Epps Lodge Road

3544 Highway South

124, 135, 309, 1576,1596,1650, and 1721 Highway 877

The advisory will take place until further notice.