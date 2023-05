TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to officials, on Friday, May 12, 2023, the Walnut Bayou Water System has issued a boil advisory for the following:

Gregory Road

Cox Road

Averett Road

Fred Morgan Road

Lance Morgan Road

Quebec Road

Hilderbrand Raod

Highway 80 west

Eldorado Plantation Drive

Butts Drive

This is ongoing until further notice.