TALLULAH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Walnut Bayou Water System has issued a partial boil advisory for their customers.

The advisory asks that those customers who live in the areas listed below boil their water for at least 1 full minute before consuming it.

Affected areas:

Harvey Drive

Still Drive

Rogan Road

Sanders Drive

Short Drive

According to the water system this advisory will remain in place until it has been rescinded.