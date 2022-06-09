GILBERT, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, June 9, 2022, the Village of Gilbert issued a water boil advisory.
Officials repaired a four-inch main system which lost pressure due to having to isolate the leak for repair. The water is back on.
