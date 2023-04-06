UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On April 6, 2023, the Tri-Water System announced a boil advisory for its customers in Union Parish, La. due to lightning striking the water line. The advisory concentrates on the following locations:
- Residences from the Mahrony Well down Game Reserve Road
- Burch Road
- Meridian Road
- Highway 348 at the intersection of Burch Rd. to the intersection of 348 and 549
- Bird Road, Moshack Road
- Andrews Road
The boil advisory is effective immediately and will continue until further notice.