UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On April 6, 2023, the Tri-Water System announced a boil advisory for its customers in Union Parish, La. due to lightning striking the water line. The advisory concentrates on the following locations:

Residences from the Mahrony Well down Game Reserve Road

Burch Road

Meridian Road

Highway 348 at the intersection of Burch Rd. to the intersection of 348 and 549

Bird Road, Moshack Road

Andrews Road

The boil advisory is effective immediately and will continue until further notice.