BOIL ADVISORY: The Consolidated Water District No. 2 has issued a partial boil advisory

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Consolidated Water District No. 2 in Morehouse Parish has issued a partial boil advisory for some of their customers. The water system says this advisory was prompted due to the need to make a repair to a water line in the area.
According to the water system the following places are under a boil advisory. If you live in one of the areas listed below you are urged to boil your water for one full minute before consuming it.
The following areas should boil their water before consuming it:
- J. Musgrove
- Old Bonita from 13093 – 15585
- Fathree
- Kayleigh
- Winn
- Little Valley
- Cummins
- Fagala
- Hope
- Glades Creek
- Carpenter
- Clayton Moore
- Claude Kelley
- Sears
- Red Rogers
- Diel
- Old Berlin
- Thornton
- Sylvester
- Twin Oaks
- Cooper Lake
- Deblieux
- Bernie Turner
- Greenfield
- Warner
- Yeldell
- Basham
- Sistrunk
This advisory will remain in place until it has been rescinded by the water system.