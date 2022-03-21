WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Rocky Branch Waterworks has issued a limited boil advisory to all customers south of Highway 143 and Roan Road intersection. This includes all of Brenda Road and Bill Brown Road. Officials reported that you should boil water for one full minute after it has reached boiling before using. The advisory will remain in effect until sampling is done and the health department advises water is safe to use.