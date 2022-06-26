RICHLAND PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — Friday, June 24, 2022, the River Road Water Works issued a partial water boil advisory.

Officials issued the advisory because of repairs on the water main. The following customers are affected:

Little Road.

Ferguson Road.

Antley Road.

Jinks Drive.

King Road.

Victor Travis Road.

M S Restor Road.

Highway 609.

Officials recommended that all consumers disinfect water before consuming it in fountain drinks, making ice, brushing teeth, using it for food preparation or rinsing foods. Consumers should boil the water for one full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after you bring the water to a rolling boil. You can eliminate the flat taste by shaking the water in a clean bottle or pouring it from one clean container to another.