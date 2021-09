RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — River Road Water Works has issued a partial boil advisory due to low water pressure in their main line.

According to the water company, customers south of the intersection at Advice Road and Highway 852 are being impacted by this boil advisory.

If you are impacted by this boil advisory you are urged to boil your water for at least one full minute before consuming it.

This advisory will remain in place until rescinded by the water company.