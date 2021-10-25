BOIL ADVISORY: River Road Water Works issues partial boil advisory

RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — River Road Water Works has issued a partial boil advisory. The water system says they were making repairs to a water main that caused some customers to have an interruption of service.

The water system says if you live in the following areas you are urged to boil your water for one full minute before consuming it.

The areas affected are:

Buckles Road

Dorsey Ford Road

River Bend Loop

Blue Bird Lane

Buie Drive

Orhcard Lane

Highway 425 south of Buckles Road

This advisory will remain in place until it is rescinded.