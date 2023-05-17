UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — As of May 17, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Health/Office of Public Health, has rescinded the Limited Boil Advisory issued by the Tri-Water System.
The samples collected on May 16, 2023, were cleared.
by: Alexandra Noel
Posted:
Updated:
by: Alexandra Noel
Posted:
Updated:
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — As of May 17, 2023, the Louisiana Department of Health/Office of Public Health, has rescinded the Limited Boil Advisory issued by the Tri-Water System.
The samples collected on May 16, 2023, were cleared.