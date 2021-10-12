BOIL ADVISORY: Lake Bruin Water District issues system wide boil advisory

TENSAS PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Lake Bruin Water District has issued a system wide boil advisory for their customers. According to the water company, a contractor was working on an excavation project when they hit the main water line. The water district says they currently have a crew working to repair the line.

If you are a customer of Lake Bruin Water District, you are urged to boil your water for one full minute before consuming it. This boil advisory will remain in place until it has been rescinded by the water district.