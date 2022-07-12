MOREHOUSE PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — The Jones McGinty Water System issued a water boil advisory Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

According to officials, the water system experienced a problem with the water on Old Bonita Road. The following customers are affected:

Knox Ferry Road.

Bayou Bluff Road.

Claude Mann Road.

Old Bonita Road south of Sission Road.

The Jones McGinty Water System recommended customers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth or using it for food preparation by the following means: