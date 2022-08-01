MOREHOUSE PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — Monday, August 1, 2022, the Jones McGinty Water System reported it experienced a problem with the water on the Old Bonita Road. According to officials, because of this issue the water supplied by the water system in this area is of questionable microbiological quality. As a precaution, the Jones McGinty Water System issued a water boil advisory effective immediately.

The following customers are affected:

Knox Ferry Road.

Bayou Bluff Road.

Claude Mann Road.

Old Bonita Road south of Sission Road.

Officials recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it including fountain drinks, making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods. The water system reported customers should do the following:

Boil water for one full minute in a clean container.

The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil.

The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking water in a clean bottle or pouring it from one clean container to another.