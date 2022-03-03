MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Jones McGinty Water System has issued a boil advisory for some of their customers. According to the water system, they have experienced a problem with the water on Water Tank Road.
The water system says if you are living in one of the affected areas, listed below, you are urged to boil your water for one full minute before consuming it.
Areas affected:
- Water Tank Road
- Norman Matheny Road
- Doles Road
- Holly Ridge Road
- Zaunbrecher Road
- Elmo Bollich Road
- Sunshine Road
- LA ARK Road
- Goodson Road
- Larrison Road
- Crymes Road
The water system says this advisory will remain in place until it rescinded.