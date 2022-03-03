MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Jones McGinty Water System has issued a boil advisory for some of their customers. According to the water system, they have experienced a problem with the water on Water Tank Road.

The water system says if you are living in one of the affected areas, listed below, you are urged to boil your water for one full minute before consuming it.

Areas affected:

Water Tank Road

Norman Matheny Road

Doles Road

Holly Ridge Road

Zaunbrecher Road

Elmo Bollich Road

Sunshine Road

LA ARK Road

Goodson Road

Larrison Road

Crymes Road

The water system says this advisory will remain in place until it rescinded.