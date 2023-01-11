MOREHOUSE PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 11, 2023, the Jones McGinty Water System announced that its customers in Morehouse Parish are under a boil advisory. The advisory is for the following locations:

Old Bonita Road

Sisson Road

Seymore Road

Knoxferry Road

Bayou Bluff RD

It is recommended that residents disinfect their water before drinking it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing their teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means: