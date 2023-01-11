MOREHOUSE PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On January 11, 2023, the Jones McGinty Water System announced that its customers in Morehouse Parish are under a boil advisory. The advisory is for the following locations:
- Old Bonita Road
- Sisson Road
- Seymore Road
- Knoxferry Road
- Bayou Bluff RD
It is recommended that residents disinfect their water before drinking it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing their teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:
- Boil water for one full minute in a clean container. The one-minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle or pouring it from one clean container to another.