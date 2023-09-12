MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Jones McGinty Water System experienced an issue with the water. As a precaution, the Jones McGinty Water System is issuing a boil advisory effective immediately for the following:

Kilbourne Highway east of Water Tank Road

Water Tank Road

Hance Coleman Road

Doles Road

McGinty Road

Armstrong Road

Doc Mayo Road

Holly Ridge Road

Zaunbrecher Road

Elmo Bollich Road

LA ARK Road

Goodson Road

Larrison Road

Norman Matheny Road

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it. To disinfect water, boil it for one full minute in a clean container. The one-minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil.