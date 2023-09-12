MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Jones McGinty Water System experienced an issue with the water. As a precaution, the Jones McGinty Water System is issuing a boil advisory effective immediately for the following:
- Kilbourne Highway east of Water Tank Road
- Water Tank Road
- Hance Coleman Road
- Doles Road
- McGinty Road
- Armstrong Road
- Doc Mayo Road
- Holly Ridge Road
- Zaunbrecher Road
- Elmo Bollich Road
- LA ARK Road
- Goodson Road
- Larrison Road
- Norman Matheny Road
It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it. To disinfect water, boil it for one full minute in a clean container. The one-minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil.