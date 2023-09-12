MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)– The Jones McGinty Water System experienced an issue with the water. As a precaution, the Jones McGinty Water System is issuing a boil advisory effective immediately for the following:

  • Kilbourne Highway east of Water Tank Road
  • Water Tank Road
  • Hance Coleman Road
  • Doles Road
  • McGinty Road
  • Armstrong Road
  • Doc Mayo Road
  • Holly Ridge Road
  • Zaunbrecher Road
  • Elmo Bollich Road
  • LA ARK Road
  • Goodson Road
  • Larrison Road
  • Norman Matheny Road

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it. To disinfect water, boil it for one full minute in a clean container. The one-minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil.