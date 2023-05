MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Jones McGinty Water System experienced an issue with the water on Old Bonita Road. As a precaution, the Jones McGinty Water System is issuing a boil advisory effective immediately.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it. To disinfect water, boil it for one full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil.