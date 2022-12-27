According to the Hebert Water System, they are issuing a system-wide boil advisory effective immediately.
This advisory is due to low water pressure due to excessive usage, customers will need to boil water until the advisory is lifted.
by: Latrisha Parker
Posted:
Updated:
According to the Hebert Water System, they are issuing a system-wide boil advisory effective immediately.
This advisory is due to low water pressure due to excessive usage, customers will need to boil water until the advisory is lifted.