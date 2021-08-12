BOIL ADVISORY: Hammock Water System issues partial boil advisory

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Hammock Water System has issued a partial boil advisory.

According to the water system, they had crews repairing a main line that was leaking. This repair required a water shut off and as a precaution, the company is asking some of its customers to boil their water.

If you live in the following areas, you are asked to boil your water for at least one full minute before consuming it.

Affected areas are below:

Intersection of Chester Merchant and Louisiana 121 to the end of the line on Highway 121 headed west including all adjacent roads.

This boil advisory will remain in place until it is rescinded.