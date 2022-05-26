EROS, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, May 26, 2022, the Eros Community Water System issued a water boil advisory because of a break in the water main.

It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it. This includes: fountain drinks, making ice, brushing teeth, food preparation or rinsing of foods.

The water system said that customers should boil water for one full minute in a clean container. The minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.