EROS, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Eros Community Water System has issued a system wide boil advisory. According to the water system, they are experiencing problems with their water supply and they are not able to guarantee the quality of the water.

If you are an Eros Community Water customer then you are urged to boil your water for one full minute before consuming it. This boil advisory will remain in place until it is rescinded.