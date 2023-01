RICHLAND PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, January 9, 2023, the East Richland Water System announced that its customers in Richland Parish, La. are under a boil advisory. The advisory is for the following locations:

Highway 855

Smith Lane

Pistol Brown Road

Hobby Newton Road

Sheppard Road

Dearman Road

The boil advisory will take place until further notice.