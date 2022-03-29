RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the East Richland Parish Water System, on Monday, March 28, 2022, it issued a partial water boil advisory because of repairs.

All customers under the boil advisory include:

Highway 855

Smith Lane

Pistol Brown Road

Hobby Newton Road

Sheppard Road

581 Dearman Road

The East Richland Water System stated that it is recommended all customers disinfect their water before consuming it. This includes fountain drinks, making ice, brushing teeth, or using water for food preparation like rinsing of foods.

The system said customers should boil the water in a clean container for one full minute. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle or pouring it from one clean container to another.