BOIL ADVISORY: East Richland Water System issues partial boil advisory

RICHLAND PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The East Richland Water System has issued a partial boil advisory.

According to the water system, they were making repairs to the water lines and it caused an interruption of service for some customers.

If you live in one of the areas listed below, the water system is asking that you boil your water for one full minute before you consume it.

The areas affected are:

Parish Line Road

SL Williams Road

Hot Spot Road

Green Road

Bates Road

Ella Road

The water system says this boil advisory will remain in place until further notice.