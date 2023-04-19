UPDATE (04/19/2023): On Wednesday, April 19, 2023, officials rescinded the boil advisory that was issued by the East Richland Watery System.

UPDATE (04/14/23) — As of April 14, 2023, the boil advisory for the East Richland Water System has been reinstated due to repairs being made. The boil advisory is effective immediately and it will continue until further notice. We thank you for your patience at this time.

UPDATE (04/14/23)— As of April 14, 2023, the boil advisory for the East Richland Water System has been lifted. For future updates on boil advisories, be sure to visit myarklamiss.com.

RICHLAND PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, April 10, 2023, the East Richland Water System issued a boil advisory for its customers located at the Willow Haven Apartments on Cook road.

The boil advisory is effective immediately and it will continue until further notice.