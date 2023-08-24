COLUMBIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 24, 2023, the East Columbia Water District issues a boil advisory for the following area of Highway 4 from Highway 165 to Highway 133. This is due to a fibert optic crew cut on Highway 4.

The following streets included in the boil advisory are listed below.

Henderson Street

Holmes Street

Write Street

Community Center Street

River Queen Road

Nolia Street

Parish Plantation Road

The boil advisory is effective immediately and it will continue until further notice.