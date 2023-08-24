COLUMBIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, August 24, 2023, the East Columbia Water District issues a boil advisory for the following area of Highway 4 from Highway 165 to Highway 133. This is due to a fibert optic crew cut on Highway 4.

The following streets included in the boil advisory are listed below.

  • Henderson Street
  • Holmes Street
  • Write Street
  • Community Center Street
  • River Queen Road
  • Nolia Street
  • Parish Plantation Road

The boil advisory is effective immediately and it will continue until further notice.