COLUMBIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, June 14, 2023, the East Columbia Water District issues boil advisory for Highway 165 to Logtown School Road.
The boil advisory is effective immediately and it will continue until further notice.
by: Hannah Clark
Posted:
Updated:
by: Hannah Clark
Posted:
Updated:
COLUMBIA, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, June 14, 2023, the East Columbia Water District issues boil advisory for Highway 165 to Logtown School Road.
The boil advisory is effective immediately and it will continue until further notice.