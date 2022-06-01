UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, June 1, 2022, the D’Arbonne Water System South issued a boil advisory because of a break in the water main. The following roads and addresses are affected:

1140-1388 Scotts Hideaway Road.

All Addresses on Rabun Drive Private.

Cypress Lane Road.

Western Reach Road.

It is recommended that all customers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks, making ice, brushing teeth or using it for preparation of foods. Customers should boil their water for one full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking water in a clean bottle or pouring it from one clean container to another.