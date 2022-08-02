UNION PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — Tuesday, August 2, 2022, the D’Arbonne Water System South issued a water boil advisory due to a break in the water main. Because of this problem, the water produced by the water supply system on the north is of questionable microbiological quality, according to officials.

The following roads and addresses are affected:

1020 Highway 167 south.

8111 Highway 167 south.

15300 Highway 2.

16419 Highway 2.

101 Weldon Ch. Road.

420 Weldon Ch. Road.

The boil advisory will remain in effect until the D’Arbonne Water System rescinds it. Officials recommended customers disinfect their water before consuming it, including fountain drinks, making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for the preparation of foods. Customers should boil water for one full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil.

The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking water in a clean bottle or pouring it from one clean container to another.