UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On Wednesday, June 21, 2023, Darbonne Water System South issued a boil advisory in Union Parish.
The boil advisory is due to a break in the water main and will affect the following areas:
- Busby Road
- Highway 2 Alt
- Chip Mill Road
- Robert Welch Road
- Weldon Church Road
- Corney Lake Road
- Flatwoods Road
- Gus Brown Road
- John Alma
- 16808 Highway 2 to 16257 Highway
- Buck Green Road
- Flurry Road
- Hunt Plant Road
- Barber Creek Road
- Back Forty Lane
- Covered Lane Road
- Ham Lee Road
- Strahan Lane
The boil advisory is effective immediately and will continue until further notice. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.