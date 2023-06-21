UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On Wednesday, June 21, 2023, Darbonne Water System South issued a boil advisory in Union Parish.

The boil advisory is due to a break in the water main and will affect the following areas:

  • Busby Road
  • Highway 2 Alt
  • Chip Mill Road
  • Robert Welch Road
  • Weldon Church Road
  • Corney Lake Road
  • Flatwoods Road
  • Gus Brown Road
  • John Alma
  • 16808 Highway 2 to 16257 Highway
  • Buck Green Road
  • Flurry Road
  • Hunt Plant Road
  • Barber Creek Road
  • Back Forty Lane
  • Covered Lane Road
  • Ham Lee Road
  • Strahan Lane

The boil advisory is effective immediately and will continue until further notice. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.