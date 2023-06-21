UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On Wednesday, June 21, 2023, Darbonne Water System South issued a boil advisory in Union Parish.

The boil advisory is due to a break in the water main and will affect the following areas:

Busby Road

Highway 2 Alt

Chip Mill Road

Robert Welch Road

Weldon Church Road

Corney Lake Road

Flatwoods Road

Gus Brown Road

John Alma

16808 Highway 2 to 16257 Highway

Buck Green Road

Flurry Road

Hunt Plant Road

Barber Creek Road

Back Forty Lane

Covered Lane Road

Ham Lee Road

Strahan Lane

The boil advisory is effective immediately and will continue until further notice. We apologize for the inconvenience and thank you for your patience.