DARBONNE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On June 19, 2023, the Darbonne Water System issued a boil advisory due to a break in the water main. The following roads are effected:

  • Busby Road
  • Highway 2 ALT
  • Chip Mill Road
  • Robert Welch Road
  • Weldon Ch Road
  • Corney Lake Road
  • Flatwoods Road
  • Gus Brown Road
  • John Alma Road
  • 16808 La Highway 16257 La Highway 2-16257 Buck Greed Road
  • Flurry Hunt Plant Road
  • Barber Creek Road
  • Back Forty Lane Road
  • Covered L Road
  • Ham Lee Road
  • Strahan Lane

This boil advisory is effective immediately until further notice.