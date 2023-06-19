DARBONNE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On June 19, 2023, the Darbonne Water System issued a boil advisory due to a break in the water main. The following roads are effected:
- Busby Road
- Highway 2 ALT
- Chip Mill Road
- Robert Welch Road
- Weldon Ch Road
- Corney Lake Road
- Flatwoods Road
- Gus Brown Road
- John Alma Road
- 16808 La Highway 16257 La Highway 2-16257 Buck Greed Road
- Flurry Hunt Plant Road
- Barber Creek Road
- Back Forty Lane Road
- Covered L Road
- Ham Lee Road
- Strahan Lane
This boil advisory is effective immediately until further notice.