DARBONNE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On June 19, 2023, the Darbonne Water System issued a boil advisory due to a break in the water main. The following roads are effected:

Busby Road

Highway 2 ALT

Chip Mill Road

Robert Welch Road

Weldon Ch Road

Corney Lake Road

Flatwoods Road

Gus Brown Road

John Alma Road

16808 La Highway 16257 La Highway 2-16257 Buck Greed Road

Flurry Hunt Plant Road

Barber Creek Road

Back Forty Lane Road

Covered L Road

Ham Lee Road

Strahan Lane

This boil advisory is effective immediately until further notice.