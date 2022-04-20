UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, April 20, 2022, the D’Arbonne Water North System issued a boil advisory due to a break in the water main. The following areas are affected:

Mariola Road

Milton Road

Pickens Road

Camp Creek Church Road

Garris Lane

Christine Road

4666 Highway 550

5327 Highway 550

5302 Highway 550

1544-2121 Spearsville Road

According to the system, because of this problem the water produced by its water supply system on the North is of questionable microbiological quality. It is recommended that all customers disinfect their water before consuming it including fountain drinks, making ice, brushing teeth or using it for preparation of foods.

Customers should boil water for one full minute in a clean container. The one-minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking water in a clean bottle or pouring it from one clean container to another.