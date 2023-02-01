UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, the D’arbonne Water System issued a boil advisory for its customers in Union Parish, La. The advisory is for the following locations:
- Pine Grove Church Road
- Cooper Farm Road
- Troy Grafton Road
- Eugene Road
- Forrest Kay Road
- Gray Road
- LAlbritton Road
- 7193 to 1020 Highway 167 south
- Double Bridges Road
- Owens Road
- Dog Trot LAne PVT
- Jones Crossing 13000-16419 LA Highway 2
- 101-420 Weldon Chruch Road
The advisory will take place until further notice.