UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, the D’arbonne Water System issued a boil advisory for its customers in Union Parish, La. The advisory is for the following locations:

Pine Grove Church Road

Cooper Farm Road

Troy Grafton Road

Eugene Road

Forrest Kay Road

Gray Road

LAlbritton Road

7193 to 1020 Highway 167 south

Double Bridges Road

Owens Road

Dog Trot LAne PVT

Jones Crossing 13000-16419 LA Highway 2

101-420 Weldon Chruch Road

The advisory will take place until further notice.