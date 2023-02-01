UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, the D’arbonne Water System issued a boil advisory for its customers in Union Parish, La. The advisory is for the following locations:

  • Pine Grove Church Road
  • Cooper Farm Road
  • Troy Grafton Road
  • Eugene Road
  • Forrest Kay Road
  • Gray Road
  • LAlbritton Road
  • 7193 to 1020 Highway 167 south
  • Double Bridges Road
  • Owens Road
  • Dog Trot LAne PVT
  • Jones Crossing 13000-16419 LA Highway 2
  • 101-420 Weldon Chruch Road

The advisory will take place until further notice.