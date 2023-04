UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD)– On April 3, 2023, the D’Arbonne Water North announced a boil advisory for its customers in Union Parish, La. The advisory concentrates on the following locations:

2354-163 Highway 550

Lem Road 517-132

Oakland Bridge Road

River Wood Road

Gatson Road

Squires Road

County Line Road

Tee Road

Jackson Slough Road

Daniel Road

Green Bridge Road

The boil advisory is effective immediately and will continue until further notice.