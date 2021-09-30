BOIL ADVISORY: Consolidated Water District No. 2 of Morehouse Parish has issued a partial boil advisory

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Consolidated Water District No. 2 of Morehouse Parish has issued a partial boil advisory for some of their customers. The water district says they had to shut down water in the area to repair a leak and this advisory is a precautionary step to ensure the water was not contaminated during the repairs.

According to the water district, the following areas are impacted by this boil advisory:

Areas from 13526 Old Berlin Road to 14016 Old Berlin Road.

The water district says that if you live in the above area you should boil your water for at least one full minute before consuming it. The water system says this advisory will remain in place until it is rescinded.