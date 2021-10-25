BOIL ADVISORY: Consolidated Water District No. 2 issues partial boil advisory

MOREHOUSE PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Consolidated Water District No. 2. of Morehouse Parish has issued a partial boil advisory for some of their customers. According to the water company, they are working to repair a leak and they are calling this a precautionary step to be sure there are no contaminants in the water during the repair process.

If you live in the following areas you are urged to boil your water for at least one full minute before consuming it.

The affected areas are:

  • All of Bernie Turner Road
  • 12935 to 10991 Cooper Lake Road
  • Greenfield Road
  • Warner Road
  • All of Basham Road
  • 11769 Yeldell Road

This advisory will remain in place until it is rescinded by the water system.

