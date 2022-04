OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Cadeville Water District has issued a boil advisory for some of their customers.

According to the water district some of their customers are being asked to boil their water for one full minute before consuming it.

The customers impacted by this boil advisory are as follows:

Part of Highway 546

Highway 151

The water district says there was a break in the water main and this boil advisory will remain in effect until it is rescinded.